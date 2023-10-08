4 . Dennis Coe

A woman abused by ageing Leeds paedophile Dennis Coe when she was younger said she continues to be haunted daily by his twisted actions 15 years later. Coe, who is now 74, was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court this week after being convicted of the abuse following a trial. In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I feel like the abuse has cheated me out of something precious. It always plays a role in my present and I can’t be free of my memories. It’s something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life.” Coe, of Winrose Hill, Belle Isle, denied all offences but was found guilty of five counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual assault and one of paying for the sexual services of a child. Photo: West Yorkshire Police