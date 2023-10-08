It's been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court, with criminals sent behind bars for all manner of crimes.
There was also a sadistic thief who repeatedly kicked and punched a man in the head while he stole from him and a vile pervert who drugged a young boy before blindfolding him in order to sexually abuse him.
Below is a gallery featuring some of those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court this week.
These are the faces of some of the criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. David Dunn
Vile pervert David Dunn was jailed for 12 years for drugging a young boy’s drink in order to sexually abuse him.
Dunn “added drugs or alcohol” to the boy’s cup of tea so he could sexually assault him, Leeds Crown Court was told. He then made threats to kill the boy’s family members if he told anyone.
The 39-year-old was convicted of sexual offences against two children committed more than a decade ago. They include the rape of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Oliver Hough
Oliver Hough, 30, from Leeds, was jailed for 43 months after sexually assaulting two men while they slept.
Hough groped a man who he was sleeping next to following a party in Hertfordshire in 2020 and then sexually assaulted a man who was asleep at his home after a night out in Leeds in January this year.
Hough lost his job as a radiographer after he was charged and suffered with serious depression after his arrest. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Dennis Coe
A woman abused by ageing Leeds paedophile Dennis Coe when she was younger said she continues to be haunted daily by his twisted actions 15 years later.
Coe, who is now 74, was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court this week after being convicted of the abuse following a trial.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I feel like the abuse has cheated me out of something precious. It always plays a role in my present and I can’t be free of my memories. It’s something I will have to deal with for the rest of my life.”
Coe, of Winrose Hill, Belle Isle, denied all offences but was found guilty of five counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual assault and one of paying for the sexual services of a child. Photo: West Yorkshire Police