Vile pervert drugged young boy before stripping and blindfolding him in order to sexually assault him

A vile pervert who spiked a young boy’s drink in order to sexually him woke up to find he himself almost naked, tied up and blindfolded.

Sick David Dunn “added drugs or alcohol” to the boy’s cup of tea so he could sexually assault him, and the Leeds Crown Court was told. He then made threats to kill the boy’s family members if he told anyone.

The 39-year-old was handed a 12-year sentence having being convicted after a trial of sexual offences against two children committed more than a decade ago.

Judge Simon Batiste said: “You made him a cup of tea which you made for him. He described it tasted funny. He had double vision felt drowsy. It’s clear that you deliberately added drugs or alcohol to his drink in order to spike it in order to do what you did. When he came around he had been moved by you and tied up and blindfolded.

Dunn was jailed at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by WYP / National World)

"There is no remorse for what you have done.”

Dunn, from Pontefract, was found guilty of offences of rape of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity in relation to one young male victim and attempt rape of a child and indecency with a child against another young male.

The offences were committed in the Wakefield District area between the years 2002 and 2009.

The offending came to police attention after both of the victims came forward separately to police in 2019 and reported what had taken place. He was already jailed in 2014 for 14 years for other sexual offences.

He was given an new 11-year jail term with a one-year extended licence period.

Detective Constable Sophie Green, who investigated the case, said: “We are pleased to see Dunn sentenced for what were some awful sexual offences committed against two young and vulnerable children.