A Leeds radiographer who sexually assaulted two men as they slept has been jailed for more than three years.

Oliver Hough was suspended from his job after he was arrested and charged. Leeds Crown Court heard that the 30-year-old had groped a man whom he was sleeping next to following a new year’s party at a house in Hertfordshire in 2020.

The victim kept telling him to stop and continually had to push him away. Hough later apologised to the man over Snapchat and the police were not called on this occasion.

But on January 14 this year, after a night out in Leeds, a group of friends stayed at Hough’s home on Town Street, Armley.

Oliver Hough has been jailed admitting sex assaults on men. (pic by WYP)

In the middle of the night, one of the men woke to find his underwear pulled down and Hough kneeling next to the bed performing sex acts on him.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington said the victim pretended to be asleep. Hough was detained by others when it became apparent what he had done, and the police were called. He later gave a no-comment interview, but his saliva was found on the victim.

It later emerged about his previous assault three years ago. Hough admitted three counts of sexual assault and one of digital penetration.

Mitigating, Lee Marklew KC said: “He has lost his career and his work so he has already been punished. He has had the shame of having to front up to colleagues and superiors, let alone all of his family.

"He has had a considerable amount of time to think about his behaviour.”

Mr Marklew described Hough’s conduct during the first assault as a “misplaced confidence”, and he had suffered from severe depression since his arrest. He has since moved back to the midlands with his family and Mr Marklew said that had deep-seated fears, over how he will be treated in custody as a gay man.