There was no shortage of ideas when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers what issues they think police officers should be tackling in their neighbourhoods, with more than 200 responses including drug-dealing and vandalism.

The most popular suggestion was for officers to get tough on speeding drivers. Bex Smith thought that speeding on Scott Hall Road is a particular problem. She said: “They slow down when they get to the speed camera and then speed up again. I’ve lived on that road for seven years and have never seen so many accidents in one area in all my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easterly Road was singled out as a hotspot by Robert Smith, while Sue Firth said that HGVs, vans and cars drive too fast in Boston Spa. Sue Spencer said: “Boy racers on a main street with schools. Some plough down at 60mph, it’s ridiculous.”

Yorkshire Evening Post readers suggested speeding, antisocial behaviour and drug dealing were amongst the main issues in their neighbourhoods.

David Ward answered: “Electric scooters, particular those ridden by seemingly bareheaded youngsters in WF6.”

Martin Pottage said: “Idiots on quads, off-road bikes and electric bikes and scooters wearing balaclavas causing mayhem.” Yeadon is “really bad” for “louts riding bikes and quads” at speed, according to Angela Burgoyne.

Clamping down on drug dealing was another popular answer, as Monika Borowczyk said it was a problem in Beeston, while Debbie Lellan suggested that Harehills Lane was a hotspot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One particular age group came in for criticism in response to the YEP’s question: teenagers. Denise Armitage said: There are too many out of control teenagers thinking they can get away with anything.”

Sue Fahy said: “Teens with balaclavas on bikes, dangerous driving with no helmets and no regard for anyone’s safety.” Alex Harding said: “Kids playing chicken with cars on the road. They don’t seem to understand how dangerous this ‘game’ is. I just really hope they won’t have to learn the hard way.”

Vandalism should be another of the police’s priorities, according to Adele Ellis. She said: “Defacing parks and children’s play areas. In Morley, they pull up saplings and set fire to things. It’s not nice and it makes me so angry.”

Other suggested that antisocial behaviour, while pavement parking was cited as a key concern. Richard Lloyd said: “Selfish idiots parking on the pavements, a danger to pedestrians and other car users. There is no space for pushchairs or wheelchairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who heads Leeds District’s neighbourhood policing teams, said: “Officers on our local neighbourhood policing teams continue to work closely alongside our partner agencies to tackle the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that impact the most on the lives of people in our local communities.

“We currently have a range of proactive initiatives and dedicated operations running to address the concerns that communities raise with us, and this includes ongoing targeted work around the organised supply of drugs and associated criminality, and the illegal and anti-social use of off-road motorbikes, quad bikes and electric motorbikes and scooters.

“We recognise the understandable concern that these issues cause, and we remain very firmly committed to doing everything we can to hold those responsible to account and find lasting solutions that help to improve the situation for people across Leeds District.”