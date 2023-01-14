News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The streets with the most drugs offences unveiled by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have revealed the Leeds streets with the most drugs crime.

By Abbey Maclure
1 hour ago

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every drug-related offence recorded in Leeds from July 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,055 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most drugs offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. The Leeds streets with the most drugs crime

These neighbourhoods recorded the most drug-related offences between September 2021 and August 2022

Photo: National World

2. The Headrow

There were 235 offences in The Headrow and the surrounding streets

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green

There were 207 offences in Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green in Beeston

Photo: Google

4. Comptons, Ashtons and Cowpers

There were 67 offences in the Comptons, Ashtons and Cowpers in Harehills

Photo: Google

