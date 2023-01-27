Pedestrians Justyne Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were hit by an Audi TT on January 23, moments before the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership in Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar.

The Change.org petition set up by Louise Vaughan in light of the tragedy is asking for a reduction in the speed limit, claiming the road is frequently used as a race track by speeding drivers.

She writes about how she previously contacted Leeds City Council asking for the 40mph speed restriction to be lowered, “ideally to 20mph”, on the basis that the current limit has created “a permissive environment for reckless, aggressive driving”. She said she had urged the council last year not to let a child’s funeral be a catalyst for such a change, but now that funeral will take place.

Asking people to support the petition, she says the council had advised her that the 40mph limit was compliant with Department of Transport recommendations. She goes on to say: “The people of Leeds deserve their say and we know parents want their children to walk to school in safety. The A61 is just one dual carriageway that bisects our city, making it one of the most car-privileged cities in the UK. Many other local authorities have blanket 20mph zones in urban areas.”

Her petition has received 359 signatures to date, along with many messages of support. The supporters include Helen Finch, who wrote: “I walk to work across the A61 every day. Every day I see small children running across six lanes of traffic to get to school. This road is a blight on a residential community. It pollutes our neighbourhood and has led to the deaths of a mother and child who were just walking to school. Make our community safe.”

Three arrests were made by police in the days after the crash but no charges have been brought as yet. Although the petition raises concerns about speeding vehicles, the circumstances of the crash that claimed Justyne and Lena's lives remain under investigation.