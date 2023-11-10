Leeds council has issued a stark warning after five vans linked to fly-tipping were crushed, as part of an ongoing crack down on environmental crime.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last year the council’s serious environmental crime team has seized 14 vehicles from fly tippers, with 10 of them meeting the same crushing fate. Successful prosecutions through the courts have also resulted in custodial sentences for some of the vehicles owners.

The latest five vans to be crushed were linked to a variety of fly-tipping incidents across Leeds for offences including; being linked to significant fly tipping in Swillington, not being able to provide waste transfer notes and operating without a valid waste carrier licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “As part of our zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime we can and we will destroy your vehicle if it is used for fly-tipping.

The latest five vans to be crushed were linked to a variety of fly-tipping incidents across Leeds. Picture: LCC

“This council will always take swift action to limit the ability of criminals to fly tip in our city and this stark warning should make anyone think twice before they blight our local communities by fly-tipping. We know our residents feel strongly about fly tipping, and as a council we are committed to using all legal powers at our disposal to ensure that environmental crime does not pay.”

Councils have the power to crush vehicles under the Control of Waste (Dealing with Seized Property) (England and Wales) Regulations 2015, which gives local authorities the power to seize any vehicle suspected of being involved in environmental crime.

Failing to provide lawful documentation relating to the vehicle or any waste transported on it when asked, can result in the council permanently seizing and crushing or selling a vehicle, with the proceeds used to support initiatives to tackle environmental crime. All five of the latest vehicles were crushed due to their poor condition and low resale value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad