Leeds fly tipper hit with large fine after being caught on CCTV dumping construction waste in Harehills
Fabien Dumitru was caught on CCTV leaving the waste in Trafford Grove in Harehills. This was reported to Leeds City Council’s serious environmental crime team, who launched an investigation.
The council was able to link the vehicle seen in the CCTV to Dumitru utilising local intelligence. But he refused to engage with the investigation and failed to appear at the preliminary court appearances.
Dumitru, formerly of Dorset Terrace in Leeds, was eventually arrested after a warrant was issued by Kirklees Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to fly tipping, under section 33(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, at the last possible opportunity on Monday (October 2).
He was ordered to pay a fine of £830, costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £83 by the court.
Councillor Mohammed Rafique, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said, “We will always take swift action to limit the ability of criminals to fly tip in our city and I hope this latest prosecution is a warning to anyone thinking about fly tipping.
“We know our residents feel strongly about fly tipping, and as a council we are committed to using all legal powers at our disposal, to ensure that environmental crime does not pay.”