A fly tipper who dumped construction waste on the side of a Leeds street has been ordered to pay almost £2,000.

Fabien Dumitru was caught on CCTV leaving the waste in Trafford Grove in Harehills. This was reported to Leeds City Council’s serious environmental crime team, who launched an investigation.

The council was able to link the vehicle seen in the CCTV to Dumitru utilising local intelligence. But he refused to engage with the investigation and failed to appear at the preliminary court appearances.

Dumitru, formerly of Dorset Terrace in Leeds, was eventually arrested after a warrant was issued by Kirklees Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to fly tipping, under section 33(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, at the last possible opportunity on Monday (October 2).

Fabien Dumitru dumped construction waste on the side of Trafford Grove in Harehills (Video issued by Leeds City Council)

He was ordered to pay a fine of £830, costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £83 by the court.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said, “We will always take swift action to limit the ability of criminals to fly tip in our city and I hope this latest prosecution is a warning to anyone thinking about fly tipping.