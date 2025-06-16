Horsforth: Man wanted by police in Leeds over theft from car - as image appeal launched
A man is wanted by police over a theft from a car in Leeds.
Officers have released an image of a man wanted in connection with the theft after making “numerous enquiries” to trace him.
Those who may be able to help should call 101, quoting crime reference 13250226645.
Information can also be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.