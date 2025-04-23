29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to be remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia