29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Food and fun take centre stage in these photo memories of Horsforth from a decade to remember.

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to be remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Last Viceroy restaurant on New Road Side was a mecca for lovers of Indian food. Pictured in January 1998.

1. Horsforth in the 1990s

The Last Viceroy restaurant on New Road Side was a mecca for lovers of Indian food. Pictured in January 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Horsforth CC first team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley.

2. Horsforth in the 1990s

Horsforth CC first team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Did you visit this tanning salon back in the day? Sun Station on New Road Side pictured in May 1999.

3. Horsforth in the 1990s

Did you visit this tanning salon back in the day? Sun Station on New Road Side pictured in May 1999. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Photo Sales
Oh Bullock! Fire and police assisted by a vet work to transfer nearly 30 bullocks which were in a lorry that overturned on the ring-road at Horsforth in August 1999.

4. Horsforth in the 1990s

Oh Bullock! Fire and police assisted by a vet work to transfer nearly 30 bullocks which were in a lorry that overturned on the ring-road at Horsforth in August 1999. | Malik Walton Photo: Malik Walton

Photo Sales
A new animal grooming centre was launched at Park Lane College in Horsforth. Pictured is rescue dog Gypsy, an 18-month-old bitch.

5. Horsforth in the 1990s

A new animal grooming centre was launched at Park Lane College in Horsforth. Pictured is rescue dog Gypsy, an 18-month-old bitch. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Martinez Wines opened in Horsforth in September 1998. Pictured outside is Tony Young.

6. Horsforth in the 1990s

Martinez Wines opened in Horsforth in September 1998. Pictured outside is Tony Young. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Horsforth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice