An ageing football fan has admitted making vile monkey gestures towards Leeds United players during a match at Elland Road.

Sunderland supporter Steven Patterson appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this afternoon where he admitted racially-aggravated harassment.

It stemmed from the Championship clash between Leeds United and Sunderland on February 17.

The 67-year-old was seen to abuse Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani from the section of supporters housing away fans, after the final whistle had gone.

Prosecuting the case, Kaye Barnard said emotions were running high at the end of the game after Leeds scored the winner deep into injury time.

Patterson admitted making monkey gestures towards Leeds United players. | NW

Leeds player Ethan Ampadu was celebrating with teammates before making his way to the tunnel.

He then noticed Patterson making the monkey gestures with his arms in his direction, and towards his teammate Largie Ramazani.

Patterson, of Stranton Street, Bishop Auckland, Durham, was arrested weeks later after CCTV images were circulated to help identify him.

Mitigating, Amrit Jandoo said that Patterson, a self-employed decorator, had no previous convictions and admitted the offence at the earliest opportunity.

He said: “He made no real attempt to move away from what was a vile gesture.

“He is genuinely ashamed of his conduct.

“There are no words I can submit on his behalf that can justify, condone or explain in a meaningful way.

“They are hardened players, but no players should be subject to that.

“There’s no real explanation as to why he made that gesture. He just lost his temper.

“He is not a racist and had never behaved in this way before. He is profoundly sorry to the players on the pitch, to Leeds United and to his own football club.”

He said that Patterson had followed Sunderland since he was 11 and was a season ticket holder.

The magistrates said that a pre-sentence report was required from probation and adjourned the case for sentencing.

He will now appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in Durham for sentencing on November 25.

An interim banning order remains in place preventing him from attending football matches.