A man is due in court after Leeds United players Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were allegedly subjected to racial abuse at Elland Road last season after the game against Sunderland.

In a statement Leeds United said that both Ampadu and Ramazani were targeted as they left the field of play following the 2-1 home win over Sunderland in February. A man from Bishop Auckland, Durham was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates on October 17. The club also say that captain Ampadu and Ramazani - who is now out on loan in Spain with Valencia - have both been supported by the police and club staff.

A club spokesperson said: "Following Leeds United’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Sunderland AFC at Elland Road on Monday 17 February 2025, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were subjected to racial abuse from an individual in the away section as they left the pitch. Both players have been supported by the club and West Yorkshire Police individually following the incident.

"West Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a 66-year-old male, from Bishop Auckland, Durham, was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and has now been summoned by postal requisition to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday 17 October. Leeds United Football Club, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani would all like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their support in this matter. There is no room for racism in football or society. The club will be making no further comment."