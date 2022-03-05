Bus services will not go through Swarcliffe Estate due to vandalism
Bus services will not go through the Swarcliffe Estate in Leeds due to vandalism, First Bus said.
In a social media update, the bus company gave an update on the number 40 and 56 services.
First Bus apologised for any issues this may cause passengers.
The tweet said: "Due to attempted vandalism, we are diverting away from the Swarcliffe Estate in both directions.
"So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey."
