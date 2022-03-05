Bus services will not go through Swarcliffe Estate due to vandalism

Bus services will not go through the Swarcliffe Estate in Leeds due to vandalism, First Bus said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:34 pm

In a social media update, the bus company gave an update on the number 40 and 56 services.

First Bus apologised for any issues this may cause passengers.

The tweet said: "Due to attempted vandalism, we are diverting away from the Swarcliffe Estate in both directions.

"So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey."

