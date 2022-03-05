In a social media update, the bus company gave an update on the number 40 and 56 services.

First Bus apologised for any issues this may cause passengers.

Bus services will not go through Swarcliffe Estate due to vandalism

The tweet said: "Due to attempted vandalism, we are diverting away from the Swarcliffe Estate in both directions.

"So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey."