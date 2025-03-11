Leeds bus station: Police issue arrest update after teenage boy sexually assaulted in station toilets
The assault occurred in the station's public toilets just before 9am last Monday (March 3).
On Friday, detectives investigating the incident arrested a man following a CCTV appeal - describing a man last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying a grey rucksack.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No charges at the minute - he’s been arrested and released on bail as enquiries continue.”
Anyone who recognises the man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13250122450 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.