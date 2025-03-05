Leeds bus station: Police issue CCTV appeal after teenage boy sexually assaulted in station toilets
Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred inside the public toilets at Leeds City Bus Station, have released CCTV images of the suspect.
Officers want to identify the man in connection with the incident which occurred shortly before 9pm on Monday, March 3.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect was described as white, aged around 45, with short dark hair.
“He was wearing a red jacket with thick blue and white stripes on the lower half and a red Ralph Lauren hoody with a teddy bear design on the front. He was carrying a grey rucksack.”
Anyone who recognises the man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13250122450 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.