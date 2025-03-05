Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted inside the toilets Leeds bus station.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred inside the public toilets at Leeds City Bus Station, have released CCTV images of the suspect.

Officers want to identify the man in connection with the incident which occurred shortly before 9pm on Monday, March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect. | WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect was described as white, aged around 45, with short dark hair.

“He was wearing a red jacket with thick blue and white stripes on the lower half and a red Ralph Lauren hoody with a teddy bear design on the front. He was carrying a grey rucksack.”

Anyone who recognises the man or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13250122450 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.