Leeds bus station: Man arrested in relation to sexual assault on teenage boy in station toilets

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage boy at Leeds City Bus Station.

The incident occurred in the station's public toilets just before 9am on Monday, March 3.

Police launched an investigation and previously released CCTV images of the suspect, describing him as a white male, around 45 years old, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying a grey rucksack.

The man remains in custody as officers from the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 13250122450, or through the 101 Live Chat online.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

