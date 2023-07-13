Police were called at 6.49am to a report that a man had been stabbed. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

The New York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer have been closed. The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those who use the bus station and the wider community. Our investigation is in its early stages, but initial enquiries suggest that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was a targeted attack.

The scene in place inside Leeds City Bus Station.

“I would urge anyone who was in the bus station around this time and witnessed any part of this incident, or anyone behaving suspiciously, to please contact Leeds District CID to assist us with our enquiries.”

Information can be provided by using 101Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230389223. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.