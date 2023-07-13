Leeds Bus Station: 9 pictures of scene as police swarm city centre after man stabbed in toilets
A police cordon has been in place at Leeds Bus Station after a man was stabbed multiple times in the toilets.
Police were called at 6.49am this morning (Thursday) to a report that a man had been stabbed. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer have been closed. The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected.
Below are pictures captured from the scene:
