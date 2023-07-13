Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bus Station: 9 pictures of scene as police swarm city centre after man stabbed in toilets

A police cordon has been in place at Leeds Bus Station after a man was stabbed multiple times in the toilets.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

Police were called at 6.49am this morning (Thursday) to a report that a man had been stabbed. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer have been closed. The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected.

Below are pictures captured from the scene:

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Leeds Bus Station at 6.49am this morning (Thursday)

1. Leeds Bus Staion

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Leeds Bus Station at 6.49am this morning (Thursday) Photo: National World

The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds

2. Stab wounds

The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds Photo: National World

The York Street entrance has been cordoned off by police

3. York Street entrance

The York Street entrance has been cordoned off by police Photo: National World

The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected.

4. Bus station remains open

The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected. Photo: National World

