Leeds Bus Station: Live updates and first pictures from sealed off scene after man stabbed multiple times
Police were called at 6.49am to a report that a man had been stabbed. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds. They are not believed to be life-threatening.
The New York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer have been closed. The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected. Follow below for live updates...
Station toilets cordoned off
The station toilets where the attack is believed to have occurred are completely cordoned off as police investigations continue.
Our reporter, Charles Gray, has reported that CSI specialists have now arrived on the scene, with confirmation that the attack occurred in the station toilets.
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
Detective Sergeant Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those who use the bus station and the wider community. Our investigation is in its early stages, but initial enquiries suggest that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was a targeted attack.
“I would urge anyone who was in the bus station around this time and witnessed any part of this incident, or anyone behaving suspiciously, to please contact Leeds District CID to assist us with our enquiries.”
Statement from WYCA
In a statement, a spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority confirmed the bus station remained open.
The statement said: “We’re aware of reports of an incident and will assist police with their enquiries.
“Leeds Bus Station remains open this morning.”
Police scene at bus station entrance
Closures
Our reporter, Charles Gray, is live from the scene and said Costa coffee shop, the travel centre and men's toilets are closed as a result of the incident.
The remainder of the bus station is running as usual.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray is live at the scene as we keep you up-to-date with all information.