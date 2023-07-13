Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bus Station: Live updates and first pictures from sealed off scene after man stabbed multiple times

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside Leeds bus station earlier this morning.
By Alex Grant and Charles Gray
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

Police were called at 6.49am to a report that a man had been stabbed. The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

The New York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer have been closed. The bus station remains open, and no buses are affected. Follow below for live updates...

Live updates after man stabbed outside Leeds city bus station

11:06 BST

Station toilets cordoned off

The station toilets where the attack is believed to have occurred are completely cordoned off as police investigations continue.

11:00 BST

More pictures from the scene

10:59 BST

Crime scene investigators have arrived

Our reporter, Charles Gray, has reported that CSI specialists have now arrived on the scene, with confirmation that the attack occurred in the station toilets.

10:48 BST

Statement from West Yorkshire Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those who use the bus station and the wider community. Our investigation is in its early stages, but initial enquiries suggest that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who was in the bus station around this time and witnessed any part of this incident, or anyone behaving suspiciously, to please contact Leeds District CID to assist us with our enquiries.”

10:47 BST

Metro Travel update

10:41 BST

Statement from WYCA

In a statement, a spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority confirmed the bus station remained open.

The statement said: “We’re aware of reports of an incident and will assist police with their enquiries.

“Leeds Bus Station remains open this morning.”

10:32 BST

Police scene at bus station entrance

A police scene is in place at the entrance to Leeds Bus Station A police scene is in place at the entrance to Leeds Bus Station
10:31 BST

Closures

Our reporter, Charles Gray, is live from the scene and said Costa coffee shop, the travel centre and men's toilets are closed as a result of the incident.

The remainder of the bus station is running as usual.

10:30 BST

Pictures from scene

The cordon inside Leeds Bus Station The cordon inside Leeds Bus Station
10:13 BST

Reporter at the scene

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray is live at the scene as we keep you up-to-date with all information.

