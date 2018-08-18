Police cordon road near Stone Roses bar after man stabbed in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Police have closed and cordoned off part of a Leeds city centre road after a man was stabbed.

Detectives are investigating following reports of a stabbing on Lower Briggate in Leeds.

The stabbing in Leeds city centre

-> Leeds human trafficking gang found guilty of exploitation offences

Police were called at 4:45am this morning (Saturday, 18 August) to reports of a man being stabbed close to the Stone Roses bar.

Two 19-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A police cordon is in place whilst the scene is forensically examined.

The stabbing in Leeds city centre

Anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to contact Leeds CID via 101 quoting log number *413 of 18 August.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.