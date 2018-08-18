Police break through gate and front door in multiple Leeds drug raids

Police raided several properties in Leeds for drugs this morning after tip offs from the public.

Police in Bramley broke through a metal gate with specialist entry officers to get access to a property to search it under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A door off its hinges in Latchmere Drive

In a separate raid, police targeted a house in Latchmere Drive, West Park, early on Saturday morning.

There police recovered drugs and items stolen from cars.

Both raids were carried out after warrants were issued by Leeds Magistrates Court.

A spokesman for the force said: "The team have given an early call at addresses in the West Park area after community information around drug supply. During the execution of a Magistrates warrant on Latchmere Drive officers recovered controlled drugs and items stolen from motor vehicles.

The gate which specialist officers broke into

"Neighbourhood officers have continued with early morning calls in the Bramley area executing Magistrates search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act which are still ongoing. Specialist entry officers were used to gain entry through metal security gates. The searches continue after community information."

