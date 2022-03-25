Leeds boy, 15, appears at Old Bailey accused of plotting terrorist acts with London teenager Al-Arafat Hassan
Two teenagers have appeared at the Old Bailey in London accused of preparing terrorist acts.
Al-Arafat Hassan, 19, and a 15-year-old boy from Leeds are each charged with a single count of preparation of terrorist acts.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the research and purchase of knives and online research to acquire components for an explosive device between January 9 and March 20 this year.
Hassan, from Enfield, north London, allegedly bought knives, acquired chemicals and conducted online research to acquire components for an explosive device.
Hassan is alleged to have prepared terrorist acts between January 12 and February 27 this year.
The defendants appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody on Friday.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial at Leeds Crown Court on October 4.
A plea hearing will take place on July 29.
The defendants were remanded into custody.
