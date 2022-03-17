West Yorkshire Police received reports of a man behaving suspiciously by flying the camera-fitted device behind the station in Ventnor Way on the morning of March 8.

Officers attended and a 30-minute video of the incident was then posted on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports had been received about a man behaving suspiciously by flying the camera-fitted device behind Ossett Police Station. Picture: PA

It shows the man with the drone being approached by an officer and quizzed about he was doing, before being ordered to bring the drone down.

As it lands, the man is then put in handcuffs and told he is being detained.

When quizzed about why he is filming, he tells the officer that he is making a film about the police working.

In a second video posted online later that day, the man says that he was eventually arrested for breach of the peace and taken to Normanton Police Station.

He was not interviewed or charged and was released later the same day.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are trained to show professional curiosity when suspicious behaviour occurs, particularly outside sensitive locations such as police stations.

"We can confirm that the incident is being considered by the West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate and we cannot comment further at this time."