Leeds boy, aged 15, accused of buying bomb parts and machete for terror attack - Westminster Magistrates’ Court
A 15-year-old Leeds boy has appeared in court accused of buying knives and parts for an improvised explosive device to be used in a suicide bombing.
The teenager spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during his brief appearance by video-link before chief magistrate Paul Goldspring sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The youth’s solicitor, seated beside him, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The boy was charged on Thursday after being arrested on March 12 as part of what police described as a “pre-planned, intelligence-led operation”.
He is charged with engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He is accused of researching and purchasing knives and other items, including parts for a bomb, between January and March. It is alleged that they were to be used in a jihadist terror attack.
The court heard that he allegedly placed orders for knives five times and received a machete.
The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into youth detention to appear at the Old Bailey on March 25.