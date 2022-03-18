The teenager spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during his brief appearance by video-link before chief magistrate Paul Goldspring sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The youth’s solicitor, seated beside him, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The boy was charged on Thursday after being arrested on March 12 as part of what police described as a “pre-planned, intelligence-led operation”.

He is charged with engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He is accused of researching and purchasing knives and other items, including parts for a bomb, between January and March. It is alleged that they were to be used in a jihadist terror attack.

The court heard that he allegedly placed orders for knives five times and received a machete.