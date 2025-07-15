Throstle Road North Middleton: Woman injured in alleged bottle attack at Leeds home as police make arrest
A woman has been left with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with a bottle at a house in Leeds.
The incident, at a property on Throstle Road North in Middleton, was reported at around 9pm on Saturday night (July 12).
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
West Yorkshire Police said that the woman suffered injuries to her legs, arms and head after she was struck with the bottle.
The force confirmed that a woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.