Throstle Road North Middleton: Woman injured in alleged bottle attack at Leeds home as police make arrest

Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
A woman has been left with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with a bottle at a house in Leeds.

The incident, at a property on Throstle Road North in Middleton, was reported at around 9pm on Saturday night (July 12).

A woman has been left with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with a bottle at a house in Leeds. | National World/Google

West Yorkshire Police said that the woman suffered injuries to her legs, arms and head after she was struck with the bottle.

The force confirmed that a woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

