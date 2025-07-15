A woman has been left with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with a bottle at a house in Leeds.

The incident, at a property on Throstle Road North in Middleton, was reported at around 9pm on Saturday night (July 12).

A woman has been left with serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with a bottle at a house in Leeds. | National World/Google

West Yorkshire Police said that the woman suffered injuries to her legs, arms and head after she was struck with the bottle.

The force confirmed that a woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.