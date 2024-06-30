South Leeds: 14 memorable photos take you back to Middleton in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These marvellous photos take you back to Middleton in the 1950s

This gallery of memories turn the spotlight on local landmarks and community get-togethers as well as shops and streets which will be remembered by generations of residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Throstle Lane at the junction with Thorpe Street in April 1950. Two shops are visible, 'Allsops Grocers' and 'Vernons Fisheries'. Houses are visible on the right hand side of the photo. A fence and hedge can be seen on the left. The bumper of a car is also visible. Adverts for 'Gold Flake Tobacco', 'Woodbine cigarettes', can be seen.

Throstle Lane at the junction with Thorpe Street in April 1950. Two shops are visible, 'Allsops Grocers' and 'Vernons Fisheries'. Houses are visible on the right hand side of the photo. A fence and hedge can be seen on the left. The bumper of a car is also visible. Adverts for 'Gold Flake Tobacco', 'Woodbine cigarettes', can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Residents taking part in a street party in Sissons Crescent to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It is believed that the photograph was taken in the garden of Mrs. Cairns of number 46 Sissons Crescent.

Residents taking part in a street party in Sissons Crescent to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It is believed that the photograph was taken in the garden of Mrs. Cairns of number 46 Sissons Crescent. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Children are playing with a bicycle on Back Mount Pleasant in August 1954.. The photo looks west onto Lingwell Crescent. A tricycle is in the background.

Children are playing with a bicycle on Back Mount Pleasant in August 1954.. The photo looks west onto Lingwell Crescent. A tricycle is in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Middleton Colliery railway track pictured in August 1956. The photo looks along an older section of track, probably above Broom Pit, looking towards Middleton Town Street and winding gear (cog wheel) shed. The Waggonway from Middleton Colliery dates from 1755 but prompted the first Railway Act in 1758 when the line was extended to reach Holbeck.

Middleton Colliery railway track pictured in August 1956. The photo looks along an older section of track, probably above Broom Pit, looking towards Middleton Town Street and winding gear (cog wheel) shed. The Waggonway from Middleton Colliery dates from 1755 but prompted the first Railway Act in 1758 when the line was extended to reach Holbeck. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View of Back Mount Pleasant looking east onto Lingwell Crescent. A man stands in the grassy area to the right. Pictured in August 1954.

View of Back Mount Pleasant looking east onto Lingwell Crescent. A man stands in the grassy area to the right. Pictured in August 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The south side of Town Street in August 1956. The properties are semi-detached houses and bungalows. Bushes partly obscure the houses. A dirt track is to the left.

The south side of Town Street in August 1956. The properties are semi-detached houses and bungalows. Bushes partly obscure the houses. A dirt track is to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

