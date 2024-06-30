1 . Middleton in the 1950s

Throstle Lane at the junction with Thorpe Street in April 1950. Two shops are visible, 'Allsops Grocers' and 'Vernons Fisheries'. Houses are visible on the right hand side of the photo. A fence and hedge can be seen on the left. The bumper of a car is also visible. Adverts for 'Gold Flake Tobacco', 'Woodbine cigarettes', can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net