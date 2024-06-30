1. Middleton in the 1950s
Throstle Lane at the junction with Thorpe Street in April 1950. Two shops are visible, 'Allsops Grocers' and 'Vernons Fisheries'. Houses are visible on the right hand side of the photo. A fence and hedge can be seen on the left. The bumper of a car is also visible. Adverts for 'Gold Flake Tobacco', 'Woodbine cigarettes', can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1950s
Residents taking part in a street party in Sissons Crescent to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It is believed that the photograph was taken in the garden of Mrs. Cairns of number 46 Sissons Crescent. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Middleton in the 1950s
Children are playing with a bicycle on Back Mount Pleasant in August 1954.. The photo looks west onto Lingwell Crescent. A tricycle is in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Middleton in the 1950s
Middleton Colliery railway track pictured in August 1956. The photo looks along an older section of track, probably above Broom Pit, looking towards Middleton Town Street and winding gear (cog wheel) shed. The Waggonway from Middleton Colliery dates from 1755 but prompted the first Railway Act in 1758 when the line was extended to reach Holbeck. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Middleton in the 1950s
View of Back Mount Pleasant looking east onto Lingwell Crescent. A man stands in the grassy area to the right. Pictured in August 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Middleton in the 1950s
The south side of Town Street in August 1956. The properties are semi-detached houses and bungalows. Bushes partly obscure the houses. A dirt track is to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.