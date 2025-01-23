Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent thug told to stay away from his partner for the rest of his life is back behind bars after attacking her again.

Wayne Thomas was given the lifelong restraining order after an booze-fuelled incident in which he tried to glass the woman.

But having rekindled their relationship following his prison release, he attacked her again over the Christmas period when they had both been drinking.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court over a video link from HMP Lincoln this week, he admitted assault by beating and breach of his restraining order.

The court heard that the pair had restarted their relationship after she had “reached out to him” in June last year, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said.

Thomas (inset) was jailed again for another attack on his partner. | WYP / National World

On the evening of December 28 last year they had been at her home in Harehills drinking, but at 3am the next morning they agreed it was time for bed.

She began clearing away the empty vessels because she did not want her children to see them the next morning, which appeared to anger Thomas, who told her: “It’s not always about your kids.”

They argued as they got into bed and she struck him, but he then dived out of bed and “got in her face”.

He started to pack his belongings up, but the woman thought he was taking items that did not belong to him so intervened. He then became aggressive again and struck her to the face.

She called the police. She suffered “reddening and bruising” from the assault. Having been arrested, 42-year-old Thomas then gave a no-comment interview.

Mitigating on his behalf, Lucy Brown said that Thomas had the “good sense” to start leaving the property when the arguing became heated.

She said: “He regrets that things got out of hand. He is realistic, he accepts he will receive a sentence of immediate custody.”

Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for 50 weeks.

Thomas, of Halton Moor Road, Halton, was jailed for 30 months in February 2023 after he thrust a glass at his partner, causing lacerations to her arm and a damaged tendon in her hand. He admitted GBH without intent.

But in May last year, he was back in court again after contacting the woman, having been arrested just nine hours after his prison release.

As a consequence, he was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and given a nine-month alcohol abstinence requirement.