Leeds thug who glassed ex partner arrested nine hours after release over posted prison letters
Wayne Thomas was found to have been writing letters to the victim during his time behind bars, despite being handed a life-long restraining order forbidding any contact.
He was given a 30-month jail sentence in February of last year and was released in March this year. But his freedom was short-lived, having been arrested just nine hours later.
The 41-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week again, via video link from HMP Leeds, where he admitted breach of the restraining order and a charge of harassment.
Prosecuting the case, Robert Galley said Thomas had contacted the victim on six occasions, writing letters and culminating in sending her a Christmas card in December. He said that some he signed himself, but with others had been signed with a different name to cover his tracks.
Most told her that he loved her and wanted to get back with her, but there were “elements of jealousy” because he made reference to her seeing another man.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said they made her “distressed in her day-to-day life”. She said that she was “in fear of what her might do” when released.
Thomas has 13 previous convictions for 22 offences, with as history of violence towards women. He was jailed last year after he thrust a glass at his then partner, causing lacerations to her arm and a damaged tendon in her hand. He admitted GBH without intent.
Mitigating, Oliver Norman, said Thomas, who had been only just been released to a probation house on Cardigan Road in Leeds, has remorse for his latest offending and had enrolled in a course to help him understand his offending.
Thomas also addressed the judge himself and said: “I’ve learned my lesson. I just want to get a job, have my own place and get to see my kids. I went down the wrong path. I have been in a long time and have had time to reflect on my actions.”
Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “There’s no doubt this is worth of a prison sentence. You have a shocking response to previous court orders.
“You have had a problem with your partners. You have been unable to treat them properly. I may be wrong to give you this chance. We are going to find whether what you told the probation officers is right or wrong.”
He gave him a new 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also ordered him to enrol on the Building Better Relationships domestic violence programme and complete 10 rehabilitation days. He was also given a nine-month electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence requirement.