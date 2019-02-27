Knife pulled on schoolgirl, 15, as man tries to rob her in Leeds

A 15-year-old girl was the victim of an attempted robbery as she walked to school in Burmantofts on Friday, February 15.

The teenager was walking across the waste ground between Torre Drive and Torre Close at about 8am when she was approached by a man in his 20s.

West Yorkshire Police have released these images of a man suspected of robbing a 15-year-old girl on her way to school. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police

He pulled out a knife and the two struggled which left the young girl injured.

She was treated at hospital and later released.

Police described the man as a white British man with a strong Yorkshire accent.

He was said to be aged 22 to 23, short and skinny and wearing a grey “Gym King” branded jacket with a hood, black Nike gloves, a white t-shirt and an unzipped hoody.

Police have released images of the suspect.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the victim and for her family and we are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who recognises him from the images or who saw him in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 2634 Steele at Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13190083768.

