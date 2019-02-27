Man charged with murder after death of 21-year-old woman in Harehills

Have your say

A man is due in court today after he was charged with murdering a 21-year-old woman in Leeds.

The woman was found seriously injured at a house in Milan Road, Harehills, just after 7pm on Monday.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Karar Ali, aged 29, of Milan Road, Harehills, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Weds Feb 27).

Police said a 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.