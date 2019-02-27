Cameraman blinded man in one eye by kicking him in face in attack outside Leeds nightclub

A man was permanently blinded in one eye after being punched to the ground and kicked in the face outside a Leeds nightclub.

Benjamin Kendal was locked up for 33 months over the drink-fuelled attack outside Beaver Works, in Hunslet.

Kendal, 31, had been working as a cameraman filming a DJ at the venue on the night of the attack.

READ MORE: Wanted - 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Leeds Crown Court heard Kendal and the victim had discussed working together on a music video earlier in the evening.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said Kendal and another man, Jordan Reynolds, approached the victim and his brother outside the venue, causing them to “feel uneasy”.

The victim and his brother tried to get away from them by joining another group of people.

Kendal carried out the attack when the victim asked him to leave him alone.

He was punched to the ground and kicked by Kendal.

Reynolds, 23, threw a punch which did not connect.

He also took out a knife and made threats.

Mr Cook said the victim suffered “life changing” injuries.

His eyeball ruptured in the attack, causing permanent sight loss, and his eye socket was fractured.

Kendal, of Borrowdale Close, Bramley, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Reynolds, of Westbourne Avenue, Beeston, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Richard Reed, for Kendal, said his client had been drinking Jack Daniel’s and could not remember much about the incident.

Mr Reed said: “He bitterly regrets the injuries sustained.”

John Bachelor, for Reynolds, said he had turned his back on drink and drugs since the incident and now a responsible job.

Reynolds was given a 15 month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.