A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over a fight that saw two males stabbed in Leeds.

The brawl, that happened next to Kirkstall Abbey at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 29), was reported to have involved several teenagers.

It left two males with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Police said they were “believed to have been caused by bladed weapons”.

The fight earlier this week led to police being given increased stop and search powers in the west and north west of the city.

Officers also increased patrols to deter further incidents and reassure the community. The increased stop and search powers have since come to an end.

It came after another incident earlier on the same day on Tong Road in Wortley, in which armed police were deployed to the scene of a fight.

Nine males, all aged under 20, were arrested on suspicion of affray after a male was found with a head injury that was not considered to be life threatening.

Two of the males have since been released with no further action taken, while the other seven have been released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing into both offences by Leeds District CID.