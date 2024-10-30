Wortley: Armed police deployed to 'fight' involving weapons as man found injured - cops given increased powers
The incident, in Wortley, was reported shortly before 3pm yesterday (October 29). It resulted in the arrests of seven men on suspicion of affray - as police were told that the fight involved weapons.
Meanwhile, two men received injuries from bladed weapons in an incident in Kirkstall. It happened at around 5pm yesterday and also came after a report of fighting.
Police have now been given increased stop and search powers. A public order covering an area of west and north west Leeds came into place at 5.40pm yesterday for a period of 24 hours. Its continuation will be subject to regular reviews.
The order gives officers the power to search people or vehicles for weapons without them having to suspect each person searched.
Officers have also increased patrols in the area to deter further incidents and reassure the community.