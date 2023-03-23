Simon Hinchliffe, 53, was killed at the scene of the crash on Huddersfield Road in Kirkburton on October 9, 2020, when a Seat Ibiza being driven by Darren Rowe ran into the back of his Citroen van. Moments earlier, Rowe and Jordan Watkiss had been seen speeding along nearby roads reaching speeds of up to 90mph – despite the limit being 40.

Rowe fled the scene after the crash, leaving his five-year-old child alone in the car, and returned later with an innocent and vulnerable female he tried to claim was behind the wheel when the crash took place. He had even rubbed some of his blood on the woman to fake the appearance of injuries in a bid to convince police she had been driving.

The court was told Watkiss, who it is believed did not know Rowe, had been driving at between 70 and 75 mph before the crash. Though his Skoda Fabia did not collide with Simon’s van or any other vehicle, it was determined that his actions in racing with Rowe were directly contributable to the crash.

Darren Rowe and Jordan Watkiss had been seen speeding along nearby roads reaching speeds of up to 90mph – despite the limit being 40. Images: West Yorkshire Police

A forensic investigation proved Rowe was the driver after his DNA was found on the steering wheel and airbag. Police also pieced together the journey the pair took and the speeds they were travelling at before the fatal collision with Simon’s white Citroen Berlingo van.

Rowe admitted causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing today (March 23), Rowe, aged 36 of Alton Avenue, Dalton, Huddersfield, was sentenced to five years imprisonment. He was also banned from driving for seven years and six months.

Watkiss, aged 22 and of Ings Mill Drive, Clayton West, Huddersfield, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial by jury. He was jailed for four years and six months and banned from driving for six years. Both must sit extended re-tests.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Simon Marshall of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “My thoughts remain with Simon's family and although this sentence will not bring him back or make up for their devastating loss, I hope that it brings some small comfort to them. This was a wholly avoidable tragedy that came about due to the reckless and dangerous actions of these two men.

Simon Hinchliffe, 53, was killed at the scene of the crash on Huddersfield Road in Kirkburton. Image: West Yorkshire Police