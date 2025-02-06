Police are yet to make an arrest after a man was stabbed at his home in Leeds.

It follows an aggravated burglary at a property on Glencoe Gardens, Kippax.

In an update provided today (Thursday, February 6), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

It follows an aggravated burglary at a property on Glencoe Gardens, Kippax. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Officers were called to the scene at 5.09am last Wednesday (January 29), where it is reported that two males entered the address and assaulted a male occupant before making off with cash and a phone.

Emergency services attended at the scene and the occupant, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with stab wounds, which were described as not life-threatening.

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist police in their enquiries into this incident.

They are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250052603.