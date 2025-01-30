Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manhunt has been launched after a serious assault in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information to locate Leeds man Jonathan Mosby, 21, who is wanted on suspicion of criminal offending.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mosby’s whereabouts.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is wanted by officers on suspicion of Section 18 wounding in relation to a serious assault in Leeds in November 2024.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 21-year-old in the Leeds area.”

Anyone who has seen him or has any information which may help locate Jonathan Mosby is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240627425.

Information can be given online via the 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.