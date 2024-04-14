The 11 worst Leeds areas for violence and sexual crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

The Leeds areas with the most violent crime have been named by new police figures.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 45,216 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 11 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 3,762 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

1. City centre

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,118 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

2. Armley and New Wortley

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,074 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 889 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

Harehills recorded 851 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

5. Harehills

Middleton and the Westwoods recorded 804 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

6. Middleton and Westwoods

