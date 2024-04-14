The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 45,216 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 11 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 3,762 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,118 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,074 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

4 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 889 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

5 . Harehills Harehills recorded 851 violent and sexual crimes between February 2023 and January 2024