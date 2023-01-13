Jermaine Wilkes, 48, was considered a suspect in the investigation of an incident at McColl’s convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on October 21. He was arrested at an address in Harehills and has been charged with burglary in relation to the incident. He admitted the offence at Leeds Magistrates Court and has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man who was the subject of a wanted appeal over a ram raid at a shop in Leeds has been arrested, charged and sent to prison. Jermaine Wilkes, aged 48, of Hyde Park, was publicised on December 20 last year as a suspect for the incident which occurred at the McColl’s convenience store, in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, in the early hours of October 21.

“He was subsequently arrested on January 4 at an address in Harehills and charged with burglary in relation to the incident. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court the next day where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment. We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the wanted appeal.”