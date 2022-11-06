Video filmed by bystanders in Thornville Street, Hyde Park, appears to show groups lighting rockets and firing them towards police vans.

Large numbers of officers holding shields blocked off streets for hours while fireworks exploded around them.

Speaking to the YEP, neighbours detailed “crazy” scenes as the incident took place.

"It was crazy. I couldn’t see who was throwing the fireworks but I could just see what looked like rows of police all with riot shields,” one neighbour detailed.

"I was watching out of my window. It must have been going on for a good few hours like.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the YEP that officers were called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park shortly before 7.30pm last night after a fire was started in the street and several fireworks were set off.

Another resident described the scene as being “like a battleground”.

"Watching on it was like a battleground. Police with their riot shields and the group firing off fireworks in their direction.

"It was impossible to get to sleep as it felt like it just went on and on.”

Leftover remains of different types of fireworks could be found strewn across the ground, up and down Thornville Street as residents look to return to normal.