Jermaine Wilkes, aged 48, from Hyde Park, is wanted in connection with a burglary at the McColl’s convenience store, in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, in the early hours of October 21 this year.

A car was reversed into the front of the shop and a number of cigarettes were stolen. Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Wilkes and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts.