Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Jamie Meah murder: Police step up search for four Leeds men wanted over murder of teenager in Armley

Police in Leeds have issued a further appeal to help locate four men wanted for the murder of a teenager in Armley.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder following the attack, which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace on Friday, March 31.

Det Chf Insp Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester and I would like to thank members of the public who have contacted us so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, I would like to urge that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these four people, or who thinks they may have seen them, to please contact us.”

(clockwise from top left) Aquade Jeffers, Enham Nishat, Ranei Wilks and Caleb Awe are wanted over the murder of Jamie Meah in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police(clockwise from top left) Aquade Jeffers, Enham Nishat, Ranei Wilks and Caleb Awe are wanted over the murder of Jamie Meah in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
(clockwise from top left) Aquade Jeffers, Enham Nishat, Ranei Wilks and Caleb Awe are wanted over the murder of Jamie Meah in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information is asked not to approach them but to call 999 quoting crime reference 13230180255. Information can also be given online or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.