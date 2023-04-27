Jamie Meah murder: Police step up search for four Leeds men wanted over murder of teenager in Armley
Police in Leeds have issued a further appeal to help locate four men wanted for the murder of a teenager in Armley.
Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder following the attack, which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace on Friday, March 31.
Det Chf Insp Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester and I would like to thank members of the public who have contacted us so far.
“However, I would like to urge that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these four people, or who thinks they may have seen them, to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked not to approach them but to call 999 quoting crime reference 13230180255. Information can also be given online or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.