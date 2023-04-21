Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31. A 16-year-old boy, who was travelling with Jamie in a taxi before the attack, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder in connection with the incident which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Chief Insp Damian Roebuck, said: “Jamie’s death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.

(clockwise from top left) Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers, Ranei Wilks and Enham Nishat are wanted over the murder of Jamie Meah in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

“We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder. These men are believed to have links to the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas and enquiries are actively being carried out in those areas.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen any of these four males, or knows of their whereabouts to please contact us with those details.”

Members of the public are advised not to approach any of the four males but to call police on 999, quoting West Yorkshire Police crime reference 13230180255. Information can also be given online to the force via a Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.