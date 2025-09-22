A man has been jailed for a series of robberies and burglaries in Leeds earlier this year.

James Thrush, aged 37, of no fixed address, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court last week (September 18) after pleading guilty to robbery, making off without payment, and two counts of burglary.

Mr Thrush was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for a series of offences committed between June 1 and June 7 of this year, starting with making off from a petrol station without paying for fuel and ending with a burglary at a home in Roundhay, where he stole two televisions.

James Thrush was jailed for four years and seven months. | West Yorkshire Police

Detective Sergeant Seb Horan, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Thrush was arrested following a police stop of a vehicle in Leeds on June 11 and was linked by the Leeds District Crime Team to a series of offences committed in the days leading up to his arrest. He was charged with these offences the next day and has been remanded in custody since that time.”

He was given a three-year and four-month custodial sentence for a robbery on June 5, when he stole expensive pond equipment from Maidenhead Aquatics on York Road, and a one-year and three-month sentence for one of the burglaries. He received no separate penalty for the other two offences.

Sergeant Horan added: “He received a large part of his custodial sentence for a robbery offence during which he drove at a member of staff in his attempts to get away. Thankfully no one was injured but his actions have understandably caused real concern.

“We are determined as a District Crime Team to ensure that those who invade others’ homes and put people in fear in their workplaces are made to face justice for their actions. I hope the public and those who were victim to Thrush’s offending are reassured that he is now behind bars.”