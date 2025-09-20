Two men have been arrested after a man in his 50s was reportedly robbed and attacked in Leeds city centre.

An appeal was previously issued featuring CCTV images of two people who detectives were seeking the public’s help in identifying following a reported robbery outside the Three Legs pub on the Headrow.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men have now been arrested.

“One has been released on bail pending further enquiries and the other was interviewed and released facing no further action.

“Members of the public are thanked for their help in sharing the appeal and providing information to the police.”

The reported incident happened at 11pm on June 3.