Jack Lamb: Wakefield man faces intent to wound charge after serious Westgate assault

Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Wakefield have charged a man.

Jack Lamb, 20, who is white British, has been charged with wounding with intent.

Lamb, of Hillside Close in Wakefield, is due to appear before Leeds magistrates today, August 19.

A man has been charged after a serious assault on Westgate, Wakefield.placeholder image
A man has been charged after a serious assault on Westgate, Wakefield. | Google/National World

The charge relates to an incident in Westgate on Saturday, August 16, in which a 33-year-old man was seriously injured.

Lamb has also been charged with two counts of assault in connection with another incident in Wakefield in July, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

  • This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.
