Investigations into historical child exploitation ongoing in Wakefield

Councillors were told the news at a public scrutiny meeting on Thursday morning, during a presentation about how the authorities try to protect vulnerable youngsters.

The nature of the alleged offences, when they date from and the stage of the investigations have yet to be confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for further details.

Historical allegations of child exploitation are being investigated in the Wakefield district

The meeting was told that around 38 local children are currently classed as vulnerable to exploitation by Wakefield Council’s safeguarding unit, which works closely with the police.

They are all categorised as being at either high, medium or low risk of harm.

Asked how many perpetrators of child exploitation the police was currently aware of, Detective Sergeant Michelle Schofield said the numbers typically fluctuated.

She told councillors that officers had a variety of means to keep tabs on suspects.

She added: “It’s a bit more complicated (than putting an exact figure on the number of perpetrators.

“We have some historical investigations that are ongoing into some of those perpetrators.

“That will make up a percentage (of the overall number).

“But on average we’re looking at around about 30.”

On the eve of the pandemic in 2020, DS Schofield said that boys aged between 13 and 17 in Wakefield were increasingly at risk of being used by County Lines drug gangs.

On Thursday however, she said overall levels of exploitation, along with most types of “traditional crime”, had fallen since the first lockdown, with an increasing number of offences now taking place online.