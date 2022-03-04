Shuan McDermott, 35, fired the shots which left his victims with life-changing injuries in the attack at a caravan park in Tingley.

Two other defendants, Richard Bathie, 52, and his son Joshua Bathie, 18, were found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder but guilty to two alternative charges of causing grevious bodily harm with intent

All three defendants were found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting took place at a caravan park at Dunningley Lane, Tingley

The jury reached unanimous verdicts after a three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The trial heard how William Price and Patrick Doran were shot following a series of tit-for-tat attacks when violence erupted at a Christening party.

The violent incidents took place on the afternoon of Sunday August 8 last year.

Jurors heard how Richard Bathie, his son Joshua and cousin McDermott set off on a "planned expedition" to the caravan park close to the M62 at Dunningley Lane.

Prosecutor John Elvidge QC said: "That team was led by Richard Bathie.

"He was driving a JCB style vehicle and it was followed in convoy by Joshua Bathie and Shaun McDermott in a white Mercedes flat-back truck.

"This joint enterprise was the culmination of a series of violent incidents which began about 4.30pm on the Sunday afternoon."

The first incident took place at the Christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club, Dewsbury.

McDermott, Joshua Bathie and others attacked Mr Doran, beating him up in the car park on a road nearby.

The attack led to a second incident later that day on the driveway of a house beside the Hare and Hounds pub, Batley Road, West Ardsley, the home of McDermott's parents.

Mr Doran and his cousin, Mr Price, drove to the area and attacked McDermott with a bottle.

McDermott was struck over the head with the weapon.

Mr Doran and Mr Price then drove back to where they lived at the caravan park at Dunningley Lane.

The prosecutor said: "Mr McDermott sought reinforcements to get revenge and they arrived, bare-chested and fired up, in the form of Richard Bathie and Joshua Bathie."

CCTV footage from the Bathie's farm, on Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, showed the father and son walking around bare-chested.

Jurors were shown images of Joshua Bathie carrying a shotgun and his father backing the JCB digger out of a farm building.

They also armed themselves with a "scythe-style weapon" and a machete.

The three defendants drove to the caravan park where Richard Bathie used the digger to block the exit.

All three men then got out of the vehicles carrying the shotgun and weapons.

Witnesses described a series of "rapid and shocking events" then taking place.

The windows of cars parked alongside caravans were smashed.

The double-barrelled shotgun was discharged, re-loaded and fired again.

McDermott was seen holding the gun and firing it at Mr Price as he tried to grab the barrel during a scuffle.

Mr Doran was then shot and had fingers blown off his hand.

A second shot was then aimed at his groin.

The Bathies and McDermott drove back to the farm on Woodhouse Lane where it is alleged a fourth defendant, Edward Senior, helped them dispose of the gun by hiding it under a stack of hay bales.

Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, was charged with assisting an offender but pleaded guilty to doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice during the trial.

The weapon was recovered by the police.

Mr Doran and Mr Price suffered life-changing injuries in the incident and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Mr Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.

Mr Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated.

He also suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.

Mr Elvidge told the jury: "It was only by luck not judgement that both survived."

Sentencing was adjourned so a report can be prepared in relation to Joshua Bathie.

Richard Bathie's barrister, Jason Pitter QC, said: All the defendants know there will be lengthy custodial sentences."

Sentencing of all four defendants is expected to take place in around three months.

The Bathies, both of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and McDermott, of Batley Road, Tingley, were returned to custody after the hearing.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told them: "I can't move to sentence today. That will take place as early as the court can arrange it. It is likely to be in the first half of June."