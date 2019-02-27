Incredible dashcam footage shows woman almost run over while crossing Yorkshire road on her phone

A concerned motorists has shared incredible dashcam footage which shows a woman walking into oncoming traffic while looking down at her mobile phone.

David Harris, from York, was driving his VW people carrier on his daily morning commute to work in Leeds when this unknowing pedestrian stepped out from the curb while looking down at her phone.

The dramatic dashcam footage shows a pedestrian almost being hit by a car while crossing the road looking at her phone

Mr Harris managed to brake his vehicle at the last moment to avoid running over with the woman, who can be seen looking at the camera before fleeing back to safety at the side of the road.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday, February 27) just before 9.30am at the junction of Manor Road and Victoria Road.

Mr Harris, aged 37, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "That junction is so dangerous. I use it most days on my way to work and no-one seems to look when they cross.

"This is the worst example I've seen."

Mr Harris is hoping that releasing the footage will act as a warning to other pedestrians who use their mobile phones while walking the city's streets.

He added: "I hope this is a lesson for other people too.

"If I was a tired driver who'd been working nights, it could have been a lot worse."

