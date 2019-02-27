This tunnel in Leeds is the most polluted place in the UK outside London

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth has identified 227 locations in Yorkshire which exceed recommended levels of nitrogen dioxide. One of them, the Neville Street tunnel in Leeds, was the most polluted location outside London, with levels of the gas more than two and a half times over the safe limit. Bishopgate Street was also in the top 10, in ninth place. Leeds' other pollution hotspots - although they do not make the national 'shame list' - include Wellington Street, the old Millgarth Police Station site, St Peter's Square/Duke Street, Hunslet Road/Black Bull Street and the Corn Exchange. Leeds City Council have a number of initiatives to reduce emissions in the city centre, including the implementation of the Clean Air Zone by 2020, which will be the largest outside of London, and the installation of 30 new electric vehicle charging points. Action is also being taken against vehicles 'idling' with their engines running in school pick-up areas and taxi ranks.

1. Neville Street tunnel This tunnel, which passes the Dark Arches beneath Leeds Station, is the most polluted location in Leeds and the worst outside London for levels of nitrogen dioxide other Buy a Photo

2. Bishopgate Street This road near Leeds Station came ninth in the national list of the 10 worst pollution hotspots outside London other Buy a Photo

3. New Station Street This street beside Leeds Station is mainly used by buses and taxis. It will be pedestrianised from autumn 2019 other Buy a Photo

4. Leeds Station Platforms 9-11 inside the station are one of Leeds' worst spots for pollution from diesel trains other Buy a Photo

View more