This tunnel in Leeds is the most polluted place in the UK outside London

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth has identified 227 locations in Yorkshire which exceed recommended levels of nitrogen dioxide. One of them, the Neville Street tunnel in Leeds, was the most polluted location outside London, with levels of the gas more than two and a half times over the safe limit. Bishopgate Street was also in the top 10, in ninth place. Leeds' other pollution hotspots - although they do not make the national 'shame list' - include Wellington Street, the old Millgarth Police Station site, St Peter's Square/Duke Street, Hunslet Road/Black Bull Street and the Corn Exchange. Leeds City Council have a number of initiatives to reduce emissions in the city centre, including the implementation of the Clean Air Zone by 2020, which will be the largest outside of London, and the installation of 30 new electric vehicle charging points. Action is also being taken against vehicles 'idling' with their engines running in school pick-up areas and taxi ranks.
