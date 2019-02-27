Man dies after being hit by car in Leeds

A man has died after being hit by a car in Leeds over the weekend.

The 40-year-old man died in hospital as a result of the injuries he received when he was struck by an orange Toyota Aygo on Dewsbury Road in Leeds on Saturday, February 23.

Dewsbury Rd

The incident happened as around 8pm at the junction with Syke Road near the Bull's Head pub.

The 19-year-old man driving the Toyota Aygo stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

READ MORE: Leeds one of the worst areas in Yorkshire for potholes and this is how much the council paid to drivers

He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle and pedestrian involved in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

READ MORE: Why police arrested four people in one night in Kirkstall, Leeds

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 13190099619.